Paul Keating went hard at the National Press Club with his view on the AUKUS submarines deal, slamming the Labor Party for “shunning security in Asia for security in and within the Anglosphere”.

“We have been here before”, he said. “Australia’s international interests subsumed by those of our allies. Defence policy substituting for foreign policy.”

More than the nonsense-number price tag of $368 billion, what has really annoyed Keating is the surrender of independence: “sovereignty suborned to the whim and caprice of a US administration”.