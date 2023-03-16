Just months after setting ChatGPT loose into the world, artificial intelligence firm OpenAI has upped the ante with GPT-4. Earlier this week, the company modestly introduced the new language model, declaring it ready to take text and image inputs and spit out responses, albeit ones “less capable than humans in many real-world scenarios”.

OpenAI is under-egging GPT-4’s capabilities a bit — which says something about how confident it is in its abilities. GPT-4 can ace standardised tests like the BAR, LSAT and a plethora of college course exams. It can process images, recognise them and provide context. It reportedly makes fewer mistakes and “hallucinations” and is better at refusing attempts to get it to do things it’s not programmed to.

GPT-4’s capabilities are both gobsmacking and perhaps a little bit less impressive than they first seem. That a piece of technology accessible to anyone can instantaneously spit out a new, university-level essay or code for a website based on a drawn sketch shouldn’t be understated. The model’s ability to do things we take for granted or view as an amusement (like getting GPT-4 to explain why a picture of chicken nuggets arranged in the shape of the world’s map is funny) will be life-changing for some — for example, those with visual impairments.