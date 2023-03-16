Sydney Today, Australia’s largest Chinese-language digital media outlet, has been running a survey about the NSW state election. One question it put to readers was: “Will you give preference to a party that is more friendly to Chinese-Australian communities?” More than 75% of respondents said yes.

But will the Coalition’s anti-Chinese rhetoric have a negative impact on electorates with large numbers of Chinese-Australian voters, as was the case with the May federal election and Victorian state election? Perhaps, but so far there’s little evidence the Liberals are too concerned about the “China factor”.

Engagement

Earlier this month, the Chinese Australian Forum (CAF) hosted a panel discussion in a Chinese restaurant in Chatswood, North Sydney. Those willing to fork out $100 could hear election pitches from the major parties. The Liberals sent Scott Farlow, a member of the NSW Legislative Council, while Labor sent their opposition treasurer spokesman Daniel Mookhey. The Greens were represented by Jenny Leong, the current member for Newtown.