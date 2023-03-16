Even during the frenzy of PhD applications, Yangyang Cheng, then a student in China, blocked out time to watch the 2008 US presidential debate occurring thousands of miles away. For 90 minutes, then candidates Barack Obama and John McCain clashed over issues like the global financial crisis and Afghanistan — but what Cheng remembers most vividly are Obama’s comments about his father.

“My father came from Kenya,” Obama said. “He wrote letter after letter to come to college here in the United States because the notion was that there was no other country on Earth where you could make it if you tried.”

Some 14 years later, it’s a moment that still stands out to Cheng, who moved to the United States in 2009 to start her doctorate at the University of Chicago and is now a research scholar at Yale Law School. “Anyone with more familiarity with US politics wouldn’t have cared, but I remember it so well,” she recalled. “That moment resonated with me very strongly.”