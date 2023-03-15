That’s it! If interest rate futures markets are to be believed, our rate hiking cycle is over.

A dramatic shift in the pricing of interest rate futures on Tuesday has left financial markets betting that rates won’t rise further from here. As the next chart shows, on Monday interest rates were expected to lift until September this year, with another rise or two priced in. But now markets are suddenly expecting only a tiny chance of a rate rise, and only until June. The far greater probability is no change.

The chart shows the predictions of the interest rate futures market, which has proved reliable in recent times. It was telling us rate rises were coming back in 2021 when the Reserve Bank insisted it would leave them “low for long”.