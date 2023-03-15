Russian President Vladimir Putin held his strongest strategic hand on February 23 2022, the day before his ill-judged and catastrophic invasion of Ukraine.

He stood on the edge of extracting concessions from Ukraine and the West and, if he had turned his troops around, would have convinced the world that US and British intelligence were crying wolf. He squandered this chance.

Since then, he has lost a significant portion of his military forces, called Russian martial prowess into question, and become a pariah (at least in the West). His partial (and stealth) mobilisations and crackdowns on dissent have set what remained of Russian civil society back years. Ukraine never posed a danger to Russia, and Putin’s invasion was predicated on his own imperial ambitions and distorted view of history. Every day the war drags on sees more Russians dead and costs tens of millions of dollars.