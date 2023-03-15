The teal independent phenomenon claimed four of the state’s House of Representatives seats at the federal election last May, and continues to loom large in assessments of the Coalition’s chances of an against-the-odds win in NSW on March 25.

However, the focus on the Liberal Party’s difficulties in affluent harbourside and northern beaches seats tends to overlook the equal pressures it faces at the other end of the political spectrum.

The cause of right-wing minor parties has been boosted across the board in recent years by the rise of populist politics and online conspiracism. But the problem for the Coalition in NSW specifically has been exacerbated by its responsibility as the party in government for managing the COVID pandemic.