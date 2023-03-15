News Corp’s The Australian has emerged as one of only three major Australian news publications to receive full points for the credibility and transparency of its news, as misinformation firm NewsGuard launches in Australia and New Zealand.

The national broadsheet joins the ABC and Guardian Australia in scoring 100/100 in all nine of the outfit’s marking criteria, which found all three outlets gather and present information responsibly, regularly correct errors, handle differences between news and opinion responsibly, avoid deceptive headlines, and clearly disclose ownership.

NewsGuard also found the Oz refrained from repeatedly publishing false content, clearly labelled advertising, and made clear who was in charge at the paper, including names and contact information.