“I didn’t want to be a candidate in this election, but God had other plans.”

At a stand-up microphone in the Doug Walters Room of the Dungog Memorial RSL — small curtained stage behind, serving hatch, shining honour boards, it’s the old town hall. Archie Lea, an aged Christian bruiser in a leather jacket, is revealing the divine plan for him to be the member for Upper Hunter. Except it didn’t come out that way. He said: “Din wan be cand slectch buGog tuther pass.” That’s cleaned up. Archie makes Martin Ferguson (“Hi. I’m Marn Fern”) sound like Kenneth Williams.

Each candidate has 10 minutes. Archie, a respected local doctor, is just getting started. The room’s patient. They seem to know him, all too well. The doors flap in and out a couple of times as people go for drinks and the noise of the main bar — Bubbleburblebapbadking! of pokies and Peter Hitchener on the TV — floats in. “Godsa rope Lill passton,” Archie says. (God says we should reopen the Liddell power station, I think it was.)