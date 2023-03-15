More than 14 years ago, a couple of months after the collapse of Lehman Brothers, Queen Elizabeth II was treated to a lecture at the London School of Economics on the origins and effects of the economic calamity then engulfing the world.

At the close of the speeches, she asked the gathered economists one unceremoniously obvious question: “Why,” given the enormity of the crisis, “did nobody notice it?”

The same grave question will undoubtedly be asked if (and when) the Reserve Bank of Australia’s hawkish approach to the inflation problem of today steers the economy into what increasingly feels like an inevitable downturn.