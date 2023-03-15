After hanging up the microphone, Alan Jones is returning to radio after agreeing to host a daily segment at a small community radio station.

Earlier this week, Central Coast radio station COAST FM 96.3 announced the radio shock jock would be joining the Gosford-based station to host an “Ask Alan” segment each weekday to be aired twice a day, at the invitation of Rich Lister and recently announced patron John Singleton.

“The story is very simple: John Singleton and I have been mates for 1000 years,” Jones told Crikey.