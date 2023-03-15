Australia’s online advertising industry is scrambling to oppose the federal government’s proposed privacy protections, which it claims present an “existential threat” to the sector.

Speakers at last week’s advertising technology conference Programmatic Summit 2023 told the audience the “government is not your friend” and is staffed by people who think their industry is “evil”.

A panel titled “Can Privacy Enhancing Technologies Save Use of Third-Party Data for Targeted Advertising?” was dominated by discussion on the Albanese government’s recently released long-running review of the Privacy Act.