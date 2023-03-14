A new biography has renewed speculation about Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s surprise decision to give Tanya Plibersek the environment and water portfolios, considered to be some of Parliament’s most complex — not to mention reputationally risky for the minister heading them.

Was Albo making the most of Plibersek’s razor-sharp mind and problem-solving skills, or was it a political manoeuvre to charge his biggest leadership competition with tough, unpopular decisions during an era dominated by environmental outrage?

Journalist Margaret Simons’ new biography, Tanya Plibersek: On Her Own Terms, delves into the campaign that led to Labor finally toppling the Coalition’s decade-long reign in 2022.