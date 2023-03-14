A feud inside the NSW Coalition once became so bitter that the deputy premier threatened to sue a party colleague, it can be revealed. Now the same schism has led to open electoral warfare between Liberals and Nationals, prompting the parties to run candidates against one another in a pair of regional seats while trading barbs in the media.

Crikey can reveal that a grudge between the Coalition partners dating back to 2020 has played a large part in Liberals and Nationals battling it out in Port Macquarie and Wagga Wagga in the March 25 state election.

Coalition agreements entered into for each election are meant to stave off so-called three-cornered contests because they result in Coalition partners splitting the conservative vote and aiding rival candidates.