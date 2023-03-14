A decade ago everything in Australian politics was held to just one standard: would it fly in Penrith and surrounding western Sydney electorates?

If you could make it there you could make it anywhere, political fixers believed — especially Labor’s game theorists. It was so pervasive that some people protested they didn’t live in Penrith but they mattered too.

Penrith had one more big kick left though: voters picked up a slingshot and catapulted the seat over the fence into the Liberal camp at a 2011 state byelection that saw a record-setting 25.7% swing against Labor, turning the seat from a +9% ALP power base into a solid 16% Liberal seat. It was so alarming it shocked federal Labor MPs and fed the push to oust first-term prime minister Kevin Rudd.