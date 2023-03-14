On February 28, Allen & Unwin officially launched The Millionaires’ Factory, a book by finance journalists Joyce Moullakis and Chris Wright billed as “the inside story of how Macquarie Bank became a global giant”.

The launch led to the usual author interviews with the likes of Radio National’s Drawing Room, The Australian Financial Review’s exiting Chanticleer columnist Tony Boyd wrote a glowing review and The Daily Mail predictably beat up some revelations about lunch-time strip club visits — plus focused on the handful of 100,000-plus current and former Macquarie employees who fell foul of the law. Wright also produced this detailed review for his main employer at Euromoney.

However, not enough of the published material thus far grasps the significance of the long overdue on-the-record observations by the more than 100 bankers who helped create what is now a $70 billion global juggernaut.