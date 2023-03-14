Remember the heyday of broadcast television when two or three networks decided how we spent our time? Suddenly the networks have lost their power, broken by the choice the internet offers as the end of mass television nears.

The once-struttingly proud free-to-air model is paddling hard to keep its head above water by holding on to an increasingly niche positioning in sport and news. But sport is wobbling and news sources are becoming more diverse.

As audiences fragment, ads are following. The most recent January figures suggest television ad spend was down 19.2% on last year. (Although last year was boosted by all those pre-election Morrison government puffs apparently.)