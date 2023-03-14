WAR OF WORDS

In developments that in no way eerily recall the pre-credit sequence of a dystopian thriller, the meeting of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with his counterparts in the United States and Britain — to make further announcements about the AUKUS military treaty, explicitly as a deterrence to an increasingly assertive China — has been the occasion for some extremely bellicose talk from all sides.

Hours before meeting with Albanese, The Australian ($) reports British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gave a speech saying China was a country with “fundamentally different values to ours” that had become “increasingly authoritarian at home and assertive abroad” and posed an “epoch-defining systemic challenge”. The UK needs to be “ready to stand our ground” in a world where “competition ­between states becomes more ­intense”, he added.

Meanwhile, China’s President Xi Jinping gave a speech setting out his country’s “national humiliation” by Western colonial powers and promised to build the People’s Liberation Army into a “great wall of steel” to protect China’s “national sovereignty” while promoting “reunification of the motherland”. This is fine, probably, right? Notably, The Australian Financial Review ($) reports that Australian politicians have been on “a huge diplomatic offensive to calm regional concerns” about AUKUS, set to continue with Albanese’s planned visit to Fiji on his way home from the US.

Still, Albanese’s moves to “scale up” his government’s AUKUS commitment compared with the government he inherited it from is getting predictably positive coverage in the Nine papers ($) that spent last week week getting very amped up about the “red alert” sounded by China’s posture in the region. Albanese is merely following Australian Defence Force advice, “that the nation must have a more powerful submarine fleet, and this means nuclear propulsion”.

TO THE VICTOR NO SPOILS

Senior (and departing) NSW Liberal minister Victor Dominello has told Four Corners about how gambling lobby group ClubsNSW forced him out of the portfolio regulating gaming: “[There should be] an inquiry or some other examination to make sure that MPs are not cowed into moving a certain way because of this powerful industry. For the sake of our democracy, I really believe that this is an issue that the next term of government should address.”

Senior (and departing) NSW Liberal minister Victor Dominello has told Four Corners about how gambling lobby group ClubsNSW forced him out of the portfolio regulating gaming: "[There should be] an inquiry or some other examination to make sure that MPs are not cowed into moving a certain way because of this powerful industry. For the sake of our democracy, I really believe that this is an issue that the next term of government should address."

Last night's episode also aired footage of Troy Stoltz, a terminally ill whistleblower, recorded while he was both unsure of how long he had left and under a court-mandated gag order preventing him from criticising ClubsNSW. Three years ago, Stolz had leaked a confidential board paper revealing that up to 95% of clubs were failing to comply with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing rules. The case has since been settled, but the treatment of Stolz by his former employer was enough to prompt Delna Dugdale, a former corporate governance trainer for the lobby group, to come forward with her own revelations. "It was common knowledge that clubs didn't comply [with anti-money laundering rules]," she said. "We heard first-hand from people in the gaming rooms that this stuff did happen. And when they did report it, a lot of times no action was taken because the person concerned could be one of their top gamers." The coming NSW election and the debate around gaming in the state has loosed a veritable avalanche of horror stories around gambling — including the harrowing story of Richard Moananu, whose gambling addiction lead to the deaths of an expectant mother and her unborn twins.

FIRE AND BRIMSTONE

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres has addressed the international experts and officials who have gathered for a week-long meeting in Switzerland to finalise the latest report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, saying the work “could not come at a more pivotal time”. He said: “Our world is at a crossroads — and our planet is in the crosshairs. We are nearing the point of no return, of overshooting the internationally agreed limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming.”

World leaders are set to meet at the annual world climate conference in Dubai at the end of the year, and Guterres urged that they be provided with “solid, frank, detailed scientific guidance to make the right decisions for people and planet”. Australia’s record on responding to climate science is… mixed, so let’s see how it goes under the new government.

ON A LIGHTER NOTE

In words that will no doubt one day spring from the mouth of a character in a heart-warming and unbearably twee British comedy about an underdog eccentric, a shockingly prolific manuscript thief has told a court he did so because he “wanted to keep them closely to my chest and be one of the fewest to cherish them before anyone else, before they ended up in bookshops”.

Filippo Bernardini was arrested at JFK airport in January 2022, and pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in New York a year later after the theft of more than 1000 manuscripts, including work by Margaret Atwood, Sally Rooney and Ian McEwan. During his time working as a rights coordinator in London for Simon & Schuster (not implicated in any of his crimes), Bernardini would impersonate agents and publishers over email to get his hands on unpublished works from writers and their representatives.

In his statement, published last week in The Bookseller, he “felt a special and unique connection with the author, almost like I was the editor of that book” and never intended to leak them. He will be sentenced in Manhattan Federal Court on April 5t. He has agreed to pay a fine and his lawyers are asking that he be sentenced to time served.

SAY WHAT?

SVB is what happens when you push a leftist/woke ideology and have that take precedent over common sense business practices. This won’t be the last failure of this nature so long as people are rewarded for pushing this bs. Donald Trump Jr

Reinforcing his reputation as the dumb man’s Donald Trump Sr, Donald Trump Jr extols the theory that Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse — the most significant US bank collapse since the global financial crisis — is down to the company having an LGBTQIA+ policy.

READ ALL ABOUT IT

Lauren Cranston, daughter of ex-ATO deputy commissioner, found guilty over role in $105m tax fraud (ABC)

BBC backs down and reinstates presenter Gary Lineker (The Sydney Morning Herald)

Michelle Yeoh wins best actress award, making Oscar history (Associated Press)

ASIC pursues ‘several’ super funds for greenwashing, expects court action (AFR)

Ukraine war: heavy losses reported as battle for Bakhmut rages (BBC)

Former Liberal leader Bill Hassell blasts plans for party to host Ken Wyatt at a pro-Voice event (The West Australian)

Monash University study: scale of sex assaults in domestic violence relationships unknown (Herald Sun)

Federal Greens will keep $76,501 in donations from fossil fuel investors (The Sydney Morning Herald)

THE COMMENTARIAT

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank reveals cracks in a system that leans on government bonds — Ian Verrender (ABC): “The irony of it all. Unlike the debacle surrounding the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto kingdom FTX late last year, the sudden demise of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) last weekend has its origins at the other end of the financial spectrum.

“This wasn’t down to the unruly behaviour of a gang of undisciplined and inexperienced tech geeks who had deluded the world, and themselves, into believing in the fantasy of a new financial paradigm. Instead, the sudden implosion of SVB has its roots in a desire to be uber cautious, by investing in the ‘safest’ of all investments: US government treasuries.”

Famous Five sensitivity cuts take our kids for fools — Claire Harvey (The Australian): “Why do Dick, Julian and ‘tomboy’ George get to rappel into disused mine shafts and confront robbers who’ve hidden stolen jewels in a tree hollow while Anne stays back at the campsite and launders everyone’s pullovers? Well, we all know why. It’s because Anne was created as a character in 1942, back when little ladies were expected to be helpmeets and handmaidens, neat and tidy, compliant and competent.

“So do we stop listening? Do I tweet my outrage at this and demand that publisher Hachette change the books? No. No! Instead, I make much of my outrage. I groan and fix the kids in my rear-vision mirror gaze, and I say: ‘You know what I’d say if I were Anne? Get stuffed, Dick. Wash up your own dishes!’ “

HOLD THE FRONT PAGE

