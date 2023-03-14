Australia will build eight nuclear-powered submarines using US technology as part of “the biggest single investment in Australia’s defence capability”, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Tuesday morning.

Standing alongside US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in California, Albanese said the AUKUS submarine agreement would strengthen Australia’s national security and bring “stability to our region”.

“This is the first time in 65 years — and only the second time in history — that the US has shared its nuclear propulsion technology,” Albanese said.