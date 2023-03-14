At long last, the details of the AUKUS nuclear submarine partnership between Australia, the US and the UK have been made public.

Eighteen months after a historic commitment between the three countries was sketched out, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stood together in San Diego to lay out the plan. Australia will buy some Virginia-class submarines to tide the country over until the delivery of a new class of nuclear submarines, the SSN-AUKUS.

The cost to acquire, build and maintain eight nuclear submarines and the accompanying expansions to Australia’s naval bases and shipbuilding infrastructure? A cool $268 to $368 billion by 2055, subject to the vagaries of long-term planning.