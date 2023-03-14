Last week, Monash University became the fifth Australian university to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of “anti-Semitism” (following Melbourne, Macquarie, Wollongong and Sunshine Coast universities).

It’s been a quiet progression without much fanfare, but it’s the consequence of extremely heavy lobbying.

In Canberra, the multipartisan Parliamentary Friends of the IHRA launched last year, and its first order of business was to write to universities “urging them to adopt the IHRA working definition”.