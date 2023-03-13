For as long as I’ve been alive, feminism has sought to empower women, to make them feel they can do and be anything they want.

But lately a focus on callout culture and online trolling has brought a number of damaging stereotypes about female fragility to the fore in ways that are profoundly undermining the independence and resilience we need to complete our journey towards full equality.

Take a recent discussion on trolls and social media from two young women on ABC’s Q+A (to make it more readable, I’ve cleaned up the ums, ahs and other verbal tics in the transcript).