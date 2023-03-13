Every year, Treasury releases a tax expenditure statement telling us what various tax concessions cost the federal budget. This year’s is the first to feature distributional analysis showing who gets the benefits.

Since its release on February 28, the media has focused on the two most expensive areas: superannuation and housing. The report showed such concessions flow overwhelmingly to those in the highest income brackets. And with bursting super accounts in Labor’s firing line, they have understandably hogged the limelight.

But there are other inequitable and expensive tax breaks which deserve more scrutiny, many of which are also costly, growing and increasingly inequitable.