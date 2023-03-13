The Australian psyche is replete with chilling contradictions. Its selective historic memory, its fraying veneer of justice, landscapes quenched by the broken bargain of a fair go and the triumph of avarice.

There are many others, not least the haunting parallel etched in the dirge of despair experienced by many robodebt victims and the tale of the starving swagman camped by the billabong we so admire in our unofficial Australian anthem “Waltzing Matilda”.

Both in their own way paint a decidedly bleak portrait of people who, for want of a better phrase, were down on their luck, their needs inseparable from the circumstances in which they find themselves. Individuals who, when confronted with the full might of the state on the one hand and the powerlessness of their condition on the other, were overcome with terminal anguish.