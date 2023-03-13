Dominic Perrottet has defended the Coalition’s signature election promise to create a “future fund” for children against criticism it will favour wealthy families.

The NSW Premier announced at a Liberal Party campaign launch at the weekend that his government, if reelected, would put an initial $400 into a fund for each child in the state to pay for education and housing once they turn 18.

For families receiving Commonwealth Family Tax Benefit A, the state government would add $200 to each fund a year after the first year. If parents put extra money into the accounts, the state would match the yearly contribution by up to $400.