A Tasmanian council has debunked claims made in an inflammatory anti-trans letter published by an editor who was formerly controversial Liberal candidate Katherine Deves’ campaign manager.

Last Tuesday, Launceston newspaper The Examiner published a letter to the editor that claimed a trans woman undressed in front of children in a women’s changing room at a local aquatic centre. When parents complained to the council staff running the centre, the author said, they were told there was nothing they could do and were given a life ban.

The City of Launceston immediately disputed the claim.