This story is part two in a series. For the full series, go here.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has “exploited” the COVID-19 pandemic to heighten its censorship of LGBTQIA+ content and ban community events, experts tell Crikey.

In the years leading up to the pandemic, LGBTQIA+ censorship was already becoming more draconian, part of a broader censorship trend seen across mainland China and Hong Kong. In 2021 Hong Kong’s largest pro-democracy independent newspaper Apple Daily announced its closure after raids.