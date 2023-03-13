Treasurer Jim Chalmers has been accused of covering up the findings of a 2021 investigation into the conduct of ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester after he made a public interest immunity claim to avoid releasing the documents for privacy concerns.

Last week, the Senate ordered Treasury to produce the investigation’s findings after The Australian Financial Review reported in February that it had given $180,000 to law firm Seyfarth Shaw to investigate complaints about Chester’s conduct, including from ASIC chairman James Shipton.

The complaints, which reportedly relate to allegations of “disrespectful and contemptuous” conduct by Chester to junior and senior staff, included one related to an incident between Shipton and Chester in 2021 that allegedly involved shouting and door-slamming.