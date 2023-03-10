The Network 10 has beefed up its security after receiving threats and ahead of protests backed by an online religious group over an X-rated joke made on The Project.

Last month, comedian Reuben Kaye was speaking on the network’s flagship show about the hate he’s received from the Christian community when he joked “I love Jesus — I love any man who can get nailed for three days straight and come back for more.”

The Project aired an apology the following night but the joke had already inflamed groups who accused the show of disrespecting their religion. Charlie Bakhos’ Christian Lives Matter, which has repeatedly campaigned against LGBTQIA+ causes and individuals Bakhos has accused of “mocking God”, has promoted a protest outside of the Network 10’s offices on Saturday, along with calls for the show to be cancelled.