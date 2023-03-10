The Young Menzies : Success, Failure, Resilience 1894–1942, edited by Zachary Gorman (Melbourne University Press)

Henry “Chips” Channon, was a diarist, novelist, Tory MP, bon vivant, anti-Semite of a viciousness remarkable even for the 1930s (visiting Tel Aviv during World War II, he wondered gloatingly what would become of the “Jews’ security” should the Germans get there), a bisexual who appears to have been responsible for the word “gay” acquiring its modern meaning, and a friend of Sir Robert Menzies.

Volume two of the recently published, unexpurgated edition of his diaries tells us that Channon, visiting his lover Peter Coats, first met Menzies in Cairo in January 1941, when Ming was making his slow passage towards London, through the empire. Channon and Menzies dined and went shopping for knick-knacks, and they ultimately shared a plane back to London, a several days’ journey, sharing hotel rooms along the way.