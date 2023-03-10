Mel Gibson and Kari Lake (Image: Instagram)
We sure do punch above our weight sometimes. Whether it’s hotshot political strategists exporting our worst impulses to Britain, journos offering their insights to the likes of Steve Bannon and Donald Trump, or “alpha male” former councillors showing up on Fox News as MAGA comic relief, Australians are represented among the world’s hard right in a way other countries of comparable population size can only dream of.

And now, via the Instagram account of failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate and (coincidentally) “big steal” advocate Kari Lake, it’s Hollywood superstar and walking repudiation of the concept of cancel culture, our very own Mel Gibson!

About the Author

Charlie Lewis — Tips and Murmurs Editor

Charlie Lewis

Tips and Murmurs Editor

Charlie Lewis pens Crikey's Tips and Murmurs column and also writes on industrial relations, politics and culture. He previously worked across government and unions and was a researcher on RN's Daily Planet. He currently co-hosts Spin Cycle on Triple R radio.

