We sure do punch above our weight sometimes. Whether it’s hotshot political strategists exporting our worst impulses to Britain, journos offering their insights to the likes of Steve Bannon and Donald Trump, or “alpha male” former councillors showing up on Fox News as MAGA comic relief, Australians are represented among the world’s hard right in a way other countries of comparable population size can only dream of.

And now, via the Instagram account of failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate and (coincidentally) “big steal” advocate Kari Lake, it’s Hollywood superstar and walking repudiation of the concept of cancel culture, our very own Mel Gibson!