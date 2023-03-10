This is part five of a series on the Hillsong whistleblower files. Read the full series here.

The Hillsong whistleblower papers tabled in federal Parliament spell out for the first time the extent of Hillsong assets which for years have been held in secretive religious charities. The revelations are likely to increase the pressure on the federal government to change the laws which have put a special category of charities, the Basic Religious Charity (BRC), effectively beyond the reach of the regulator.

As Crikey readers will know, the BRC is a sweet deal for the churches. The Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission (ACNC) has no power to remove a director of a BRC and the BRC is not required to provide any financial information to the regulator or the public. It is effectively a legal and financial black hole.