This is part three of a series on the Hillsong whistleblower files. Read the full series here.

Hillsong is known for a lot of things. It is the biggest, most successful megachurch Australia has produced and it is famous in the Christian world for its music.

But it has also earned a reputation for keeping scandal under wraps and pushing off any effective accountability from outsiders. It goes with the territory of being answerable to God alone as Satan works with your secular enemies.