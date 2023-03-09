sunak
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Image: Leon Neal/Pool/AP)

Anyone who has kept half an eye on Australian politics in the last decade would have spotted something eerily familiar on UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s podium as he announced a hardline new policy regarding asylum seekers attempting to enter the UK via boat.

Read more about the dark art of political strategy...

Become a subscriber to get full access to the website, as well as our premium newsletters.

Join us

About the Author

Charlie Lewis — Tips and Murmurs Editor

Charlie Lewis

Tips and Murmurs Editor

Charlie Lewis pens Crikey's Tips and Murmurs column and also writes on industrial relations, politics and culture. He previously worked across government and unions and was a researcher on RN's Daily Planet. He currently co-hosts Spin Cycle on Triple R radio.

Topics