There appears to be a blissful collective hallucination among my learned fellow Crikey columnists surrounding the cause and solutions to Australia’s inflation problem.

That is, repeated claims that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and supply chain challenges have caused recent price rises (inflation clocked in at a 35-year high of 7.8% in January). And hence that the RBA increasing interest rates is foolhardy because it won’t reduce inflation anyway and will harm Australian workers.

This is magnificently wrong on every count.