The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age have been having a whale of a time writing about a war between Australia and China, which is apparently coming within three years.
If you haven’t caught up with it, here’s the first paragraph from its special “Red Alert” series:
Within 72 hours of a conflict breaking out over Taiwan, Chinese missile bombardments and devastating cyberattacks would begin pummelling Australia. For the first time since World War II, the mainland would be under attack. Meanwhile, 150,000 American troops would descend on the Top End seeking refuge from the immediate conflict zone.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login to engage in the commentary.