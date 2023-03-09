In the latest twist in the war between big tech and traditional media, social media platforms are now going after subscriptions, threatening the revenues that traditional media have spent the past decade so carefully aggregating.

To add insult to injury, it comes off the back of a four-year bragathon from tech about how much it’s helped media transition to “reader revenues” and away from its historic reliance on the advertising that big tech now dominates.

In more bad news for traditional media, US data this week shows younger audiences (you know, the future) are increasingly pushing their subscription dollars to independent and start-up media. Both millennials and gen Z are twice as willing to pay for news from independent creators than they are from traditional print and digital outlets.