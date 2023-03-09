This is part one of a series on the Hillsong whistleblower files. Read part two here.

Independent MP Andrew Wilkie has tabled internal Hillsong documents that he alleges reveal the church breaking “numerous laws” in Australia and around the world, relating to “fraud, money laundering and tax evasion”.

The independent MP said the documents had been provided to him by a whistleblower.

Speaking in Parliament Thursday afternoon and under the protection of parliamentary privilege, Wilkie cited several examples that he said were revealed by the internal documents.

They include:

Members of the Houston family “and their friends” enjoying a luxury retreat in Cancun, Mexico, using $150,000 of church money while Australia was in strict COVID-19 lockdown.

Hillsong founder and former leader Brian Houston treating private jets “like Ubers”, using tens of thousands of dollars in church money per flight.

Church money donated by parishioners being used for “shopping that would embarrass a Kardashian”, including a $6500 Cartier watch for Brian Houston’s wife, Bobbie Houston, and $2500 in Louis Vuitton luggage as well as “shopping sprees for designer clothes at Saks Fifth Avenue”.

Cash gifts for long-serving Hillsong figures.

Payments of $10,000 each to international pastors Paul de Jong and Chris Hodges, who also investigated allegations of Brian Houston’s 2019 sexual misconduct in a Sydney hotel room involving a female parishioner.

Honorariums

Wilkie claimed the internal Hillsong documents showed how honorariums were used to disguise income and avoid tax.

“For example, US pastor Joyce Meyer enjoyed honorariums of $160,000, $130,000, $100,000 and $32,000,” Wilkie said.

“And US pastor TD Jakes got honorariums of $71,000 and $120,000 with a staggering $77,000 worth of airfares to and from Australia thrown in.

“And in return, Mr Houston goes to America and received his own eyewatering honorariums.

“Sending millions of dollars of Australian charitable donations overseas is illegal in some circumstances,” he said.

Willkie also cited the example of a disgraced former head of the New York Hillsong church, Carl Lentz, being paid a salary of $220,000 in 2016, “most of it tax-free, and tens of thousands of dollars in church donations to run the New York church’s celebrity ‘green room’ to cover catering and the cost of gifts for visiting celebrities,” he said.

“And in the UK, the documents show Hillsong Australia guaranteed a $5.5 million loan to Hillsong London to purchase the former Hippodrome nightclub all from tax-exempt Australian income at a time when London was experiencing serious financial trouble.”

Wilkie also cited Hillsong’s purchase of Festival Hall in Melbourne.

“The documents show a $15.7 million loan from Hillsong, very unlikely ever to be repaid, which funded the purchase of Festival Hall in Melbourne. Now at face value this appears unremarkable, except that this is a commercial venture run by Hillsong’s community venues company and is ineligible to benefit from tax-deductible church donations. And all of this in the context of the documents also revealing Hillsong earns $80 million more in Australian annual income than it reports publicly,” he said.

“I verified that these documents are genuine. And I am shocked that when offered to the ATO, ASIC and ACNC last year, under whistleblower legislation, not one of those agencies acted. And that is a failure of regulatory oversight every bit as alarming as Hillsong’s criminality.” he said.