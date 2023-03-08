Last month, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis moderated a panel on the importance of “truth”.

DeSantis opened with a broadside against mainstream media outlets: “When you’re knowingly putting out false information and, indeed, I’d say these companies are probably the leading purveyors of disinformation in our entire society right now, there needs to be an ability for people to defend themselves … through a private right of action.”

DeSantis’ call to make it easier to sue the media for “false information” is part of a larger Republican revolt against the 1964 Supreme Court New York Times v Sullivan decision, which sets a very high bar for when public figures and officials can successfully sue for defamation. They must show, by clear and convincing evidence, that the defamatory statement was made either with knowledge of its falsity or reckless disregard as to its truth or falsity, the “actual malice” test.