Australia has a record number of solar, wind and battery projects waiting to be plugged into our national grid. But as attention has shifted to offsets, slashed investment means the country doesn’t have the infrastructure to connect them all.

Merryn York, executive general manager of system design at the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), said the regulator was “working with network service providers to connect electricity generation and storage projects that are growing in volume, capacity and complexity”.

“In the past 12 to 18 months, we’ve connected Australia’s largest battery, solar farm, wind farm and hybrid facility.”