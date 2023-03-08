Dovish or hawkish? Another interest rate rise to come or several? Price-wage, wage-price spiral or no spiral? A weaker, weakening or stable economy? Is demand falling or not falling?

For all the linear thinkers out there, the Reserve Bank’s confused melange of contradictory statements, omissions, political spin and economic lingua franca in Tuesday’s official statement was something to endure, not behold.

If you’re feeling charitable, you might argue this wasn’t entirely the fault of the the RBA board. After all, the economy does seem to be sending mixed and conflicting signals of strength and weakness, all of which defy an effortlessly lucid picture of the state of things.