Mental health and community support advocates have pleaded with the Reserve Bank to consider the “human” cost of its ongoing interest rate rises, as calls for support reach “unprecedented” levels.

On Tuesday afternoon, RBA governor Philip Lowe announced an 0.25% lift to the cash rate, taking the official interest rate to 3.6%, with at least one more increase expected to come out of the board’s meeting next month.

The increase saw interest rates rise to an 11-year high as part of the central bank’s bid to curb Australia’s worst inflation upsurge in decades, driving monthly repayments on a mortgage of $700,000 more than $1500 since May last year.