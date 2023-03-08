Over the years, International Women’s Day has been like a tone-deaf symphony, with corporations and governments taking the brave step of turning their branding pink and touting their feminist “SHEdentials” with scant regard for the effect of the actual work they do.

As Crikey covered earlier this week, this year gave us an all-timer, with the Council of Australian Tour Operators (CATO) proudly announcing that tourism body Visit Saudi was the official sponsor of its “sell-out” IWD event. It was eventually changed after a public backlash.

We note that the CATO event going ahead is themed “embrace equity”, which is the theme promoted by internationalwomensday.com, the website put together by advertising company Aurora Ventures. Aurora Ventures is the leader of the corporate takeover of International Women’s Day, giving companies such as Serco, BP and Lockheed Martin a vague catchphrase that looks great on a cupcake. (The official UN theme this year is slightly less catchy but more specific: “Cracking the code: innovation for a gender-equal future”.)