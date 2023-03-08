Social media is a complicated beast. On the one hand it’s tedious and shouty, enervating those who use it until we shrivel to a husk. On the other hand, it’s a powerful vehicle of political power for those who traditionally haven’t had much.

If you had a reform agenda, traditionally the preferred vehicles of change were strikes, turning out on the streets, letter writing or leaflet campaigns, or gingerly approaching voters at voting stations. If you weren’t part of a powerful union or business consortium with a six- to seven-figure advertising war chest, influencing the politics of the day was negligible.

But today a very modestly funded campaign can see groups put their reform agenda on to the local, state or national agenda.