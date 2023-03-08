The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has acknowledged that its Indonesian subsidiary PT Bank Commonwealth (PTBC) has suffered a “cyber incident” after a hacker claimed to stolen customer data.
CBA made a voluntary announcement to the ASX acknowledging the attack on Wednesday afternoon.
“The incident relates to the authorised access of a web-based software application used for project management.”
