A former NSW public servant who was offered a job as trade commissioner in New York before allegedly being sidelined in favour of John Barilaro is suing the former deputy premier, former minister Stuart Ayres, and her former boss for misuse of power.

Jennifer West accuses Barilaro, former trade minister Ayres and former secretary of the Enterprise, Industry and Trade Department Amy Brown of misfeasance in public office. She also claims her contract with the NSW government was breached when her employment was terminated shortly after the New York job offer was withdrawn.

West, a former NSW deputy secretary for trade and international investment, alleges each of the three breached their obligations as public office holders by taking actions “pursuant to a public power which should have been exercised for a public purpose”.