An Australian Collins-class submarine and the UK's nuclear-powered submarine HMS Astute (Image: AAP/Richard Wainwright)

AUKUS, we have come to believe, is about nuclear-powered submarines, national defence and Australian sovereignty. 

It is about much more than that. And much less.

At a stage-managed event in Cornwall in September 2021, US President Biden and then-prime ministers Boris Johnson and Scott Morrison cheerfully told Australians that the US and UK would provide nuclear-powered submarines and Australia would pay for them. 