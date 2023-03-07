All things China have deteriorated in recent weeks and Australia should be worried.

Five months ago there were hopeful signs that China and the US were ready to try to mend their tattered relationship. But the past two weeks have seen a sharp and hard reversal and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine looms large as a potential breaking point.

US President Joe Biden’s unprecedented visit to Kyiv, the first by a US president to a country in a war where the US is not officially involved, came just ahead of Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi’s visit to Vladimir Putin in Moscow.