Independent MP Monique Ryan’s former chief of staff Sally Rugg will not continue to work in Ryan’s office during her legal action against her former boss, as the pair prepare to take their high-profile case to trial.

Last Friday, Rugg’s legal team filed for an urgent injunction in the Federal Court that would have staved off her resignation from Ryan’s office during her action, arguing that Ryan had effectively forced her to resign.

The application was dismissed on Tuesday morning by Justice Debra Mortimer, who said keeping Rugg in the role would not be in the best interests of all parties.