The affidavits in the legal dispute between independent MP Monique Ryan and her former chief of staff Sally Rugg have laid bare what the culture of Parliament House can take from those who work there.

It is a higher-stakes rendition of a common enough workplace breakdown narrative — from early excitement about a new working relationship to anxiety and drawn-out misery.

But because it is taking place in Parliament House, it’s also at times quite fantastically grandiose.